Prebiotic chemistry: In the beginning, there was sugar



Added: 19.10.2020 17:53 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: nymag.com



Organic molecules formed the basis for the evolution of life. But how could inorganic precursors have given rise to them? Chemists now reports a reaction pathway in which minerals catalyze the formation of sugars in the absence of water. More in www.sciencedaily.com »