Researchers Sequence Genome of Extinct Scimitar-Toothed Cat



Added: 19.10.2020



An international team of scientists has sequenced and analyzed the entire nuclear genome of the scimitar-toothed cat Homotherium latidens. Their results demonstrate that this extinct species was highly divergent from all living cat species and did not undergo any detectable gene flow with living cat species after their initial diversification 14 million years ago.