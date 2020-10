Tapping secrets of Aussie spider's unique silk



The basket-web spider, which is found only in Australia, has revealed it not only weaves a unique lobster pot web but that its silk has elasticity and a gluing substance, that creates a high degree of robustness. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Australia