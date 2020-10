Hubble Space Telescope Spots Colliding Galaxy Pair



Astronomers using the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope have captured a spectacular image of two interacting spiral galaxies: NGC 2798 and NGC 2799. Collectively called Arp 283, the galaxy duo lies approximately 81 million light-years away in the constellation of Lynx. It is a member of the Arp catalog of peculiar galaxies observed by the American