Viral 'molecular scissor' is next COVID-19 drug target



Added: 16.10.2020 21:43 | 15 views | 0 comments



Source: news.uga.edu



Inhibiting the SARS-CoV-2-PLpro enzyme is a novel avenue to explore in rational design of COVID-19 drugs, according to new research. More in www.sciencedaily.com »