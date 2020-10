Internet connectivity is oxygen for research and development work



Source: channel9.msdn.com



Fast and reliable internet access is fundamental for research and development activity around the world. Seamless connectivity is a privilege we often take for granted. But in developing nations, technological limitations can become stumbling blocks to efficient communication and cause significant disadvantages. More in www.sciencedaily.com »