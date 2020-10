Added: 16.10.2020 19:18 | 10 views | 0 comments

Using new observational data from the space-based Solar Mass Ejection Imager and three different modeling techniques, astronomers have found that Betelgeuse, a red supergiant in the constellation of Orion, has a radius of about 764 solar radii, a mass between 16.5 and 19 solar masses, and is 548 light-years away. “Betelgeuse has long fascinated scientists. [...]