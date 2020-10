Supercomputing study breaks ground for tree mapping, carbon research



Source: m.phys.org



A new method for mapping the location and size of trees growing outside of forests helped scientists discover billions of trees in arid and semi-arid regions and lays the groundwork for more accurate global measurement of carbon storage on land.