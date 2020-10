Study explains the process that exacerbates MS



Added: 16.10.2020 19:30 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: roughlydaily.com



People with multiple sclerosis (MS) gradually develop increasing functional impairment. Researchers have now found a possible explanation for the progressive course of the disease in mice and how it can be reversed. The study can prove valuable to future treatments. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Acer