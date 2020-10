Added: 16.10.2020 16:49 | 8 views | 0 comments

It's generally accepted health advice that adults of all ages should sit less, move more, and engage in regular exercise to feel better and reduce the risk of chronic diseases. However, when it comes to the brain and cognition, a new study of older adults suggests that some sedentariness isn't all bad, so long as basic physical activity benchmarks are being met.