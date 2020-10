Added: 16.10.2020 16:49 | 6 views | 0 comments

New research uses data from two sustained open-ocean hydrographic stations in the North Atlantic Ocean near Bermuda to demonstrate recent changes in ocean physics and chemistry since the 1980s. The study shows decadal variability and recent acceleration of surface warming, salinification, deoxygenation, and changes in carbon dioxide-carbonate chemistry that drives ocean acidification.