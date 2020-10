Added: 16.10.2020 16:48 | 13 views | 0 comments

BepiColombo, a joint endeavor between the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), successfully completed its first flyby of Venus on October 15, 2020. The closest approach took place at 03:58 GMT at a distance of about 10,720 km from the planet’s surface. BepiColombo blasted off from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, [...]