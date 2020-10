Added: 16.10.2020 15:56 | 7 views | 0 comments

Astronomers using the High-Resolution Echelle Spectrometer (HIRES) on the Keck I telescope at W. M. Keck Observatory and the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope (CFHT) have discovered a massive globular cluster in the Andromeda Galaxy, RBC EXT8, that is extremely poor in heavy elements - chemical elements heavier than hydrogen and helium. The cluster’s iron abundance is about [...]