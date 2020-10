Zeptoseconds: New world record in short time measurement



Source: physicsworld.com



In the global race to measure ever shorter time spans, physicists have now measured a process that lies within the realm of zeptoseconds for the first time: the propagation of light within a molecule. A zeptosecond is a trillionth of a billionth of a second (10 exp -21 seconds). More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: SPA