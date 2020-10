Plant genetic engineering to fight 'hidden hunger'



Source: www.youtube.com



More than two billion people worldwide suffer from micronutrient malnutrition due to deficiencies in minerals and vitamins. Poor people in developing countries are most affected, as their diets are typically dominated by starchy staple foods, which are inexpensive sources of calories but contain low amounts of micronutrients. Researchers now explain how plant genetic engineering can help to sustainably address micronutrient malnutrition.