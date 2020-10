Supergene discovery leads to new knowledge of fire ants



A unique study conducted by entomologists led to the discovery of a distinctive supergene in fire ant colonies that determines whether young queen ants will leave their birth colony to start their own new colony or if they will join one with multiple queens. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Fire