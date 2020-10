Ultrasound technique offers more precise, quantified assessments of lung health



Added: 15.10.2020 16:17 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: sonosim.com



Researchers have developed a technique that uses ultrasound to provide non-invasive assessments of pulmonary fibrosis and pulmonary edema. The technique has been shown to both quantify lung scarring and detect lung fluid in rats. A study on pulmonary edema in humans is under way. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cher