Of the six or more different species of early humans, all belonging to the genus Homo, only we Homo sapiens have managed to survive. Now, a study combining climate modeling and the fossil record in search of clues to what led to all those earlier extinctions suggests that climate change -- the inability to adapt to either warming or cooling temperatures -- likely played a major role in sealing their fate.