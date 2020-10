Added: 15.10.2020 20:07 | 14 views | 0 comments

An international team of researchers has discovered a long prehistoric human trackway at White Sands National Park in New Mexico, the United States. The human tracks at White Sands National Park record more than 1.5 km (0.93 miles) of an out- and-return journey. They show the footprints of a woman or an adolescent male that [...]