Added: 15.10.2020 16:23 | 12 views | 0 comments

Solar storms strip a planet’s atmosphere over time, and only a strong magnetosphere would be able to provide maximum protection. Lunar samples gathered by NASA’s Apollo missions recently revealed that the Moon had its own global magnetosphere, lasting from about 4.25 to 2.5 billion years ago. According to new research, the Earth-Moon coupled magnetospheres presented [...]