Small Pterosaur from Mid-Cretaceous Period Had Adaptations for Sediment Probing



Source: dinoanimals.com



Paleontologists in Morocco have discovered the fossilized remains that belonged to a unique small, long-beaked pterosaur. The new pterosaur species, named Leptostomia begaaensis, lived between 113 and 94 million years ago (mid-Cretaceous period). The flying reptile had a very long flattened toothless beak, and was similar in size to a turkey. It likely used its