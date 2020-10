Added: 15.10.2020 15:18 | 13 views | 0 comments

A new study identifies drug targets common to all three coronaviruses (SARS-CoV-2, SARS-CoV-1, and MERS-CoV) and potential drugs that could be repurposed as COVID-19 treatments. Researchers suggest that repurposed pan-coronavirus therapeutics may offer a rapid treatment response against future emerging coronavirus strains.