Anemic star cluster breaks metal-poor record



Added: 15.10.2020 15:18 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: apkpure.com



In a surprising discovery, astronomers have found a star cluster in the Andromeda Galaxy that contains a record-breaking low amount of metals, calling into question the so-called 'metallicity-floor' for massive globular star clusters. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Android