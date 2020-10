Star clusters are only the tip of the iceberg



Source: earthsky.org



Star clusters have been part of the Imaginarium of human civilization for millennia. The brightest star clusters to Earth, like the Pleiades, are readily visible to the naked eye. A team around astronomer has now revealed the existence of massive stellar halos, termed coronae, surrounding local star clusters. More in www.sciencedaily.com »