Therapy plus medication better than medication alone in bipolar disorder



Added: 15.10.2020



A review of 39 randomized clinical trials has found that combining the use medication with psychoeducational therapy is more effective at preventing a recurrence of illness in people with bipolar disorder than medication alone. More in www.sciencedaily.com »