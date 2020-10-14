New study shows about one-third of young people in 43 low- and middle-income countries have lost a sibling before age 25

On average, about a third of women between 15 and 34 years old from 43 low- and middle-income countries (LMIC) have lost at least one sibling before the age of 25, according to a new study.