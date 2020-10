Pluto’s Mountains are Capped with Methane Frost: Study



Source: www.sci-news.com



The bright frosts observed in 2015 in the equatorial region of Cthulhu on Pluto are mostly made of methane-rich ice, according to new research. “Pluto is covered by numerous deposits of methane, either mixed with nitrogen or as methane-rich ice,” said Dr. Tanguy Bertrand of NASA’s Ames Research Center and the Laboratoire de Météorologie Dynamique [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » NASA Tags: Mountains