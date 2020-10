Six New Bird Species Discovered in South America



Added: 13.10.2020 20:29 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: watchesforparts.net



A team of ornithologists from the United States, Colombia and Denmark has described six new cryptic species in the rufous antpitta (Grallaria rufula) complex from montane forests of South America. The rufous antpitta complex is a group of passerine birds that includes three species - the Muisca antpitta (Grallaria rufula), the bicolored antpitta (Grallaria rufocinerea) [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » UFO Tags: United States