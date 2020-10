Ultrasound screening may be limited in ability to predict perinatal complications

Added: 13.10.2020 19:17 | 10 views | 0 comments

Delivering a newborn with macrosomia (weighing more than 8 pounds, 13 ounces at birth) may be associated with higher risk of adverse outcomes, including perinatal death and injuries related to traumatic delivery, such as stuck shoulders (shoulder dystocia).