Alcohol use changed right after COVID-19 lockdown



Added: 13.10.2020 17:41 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.philstar.com



One in four adults reported a change in alcohol use almost immediately after stay-at-home orders were issued: 14 percent reported drinking more alcohol and reported higher levels of stress and anxiety than those who did not drink and those whose use stayed the same. The 11 percent who decreased their drinking also had higher levels of stress and anxiety -- suggesting that any change in alcohol use may be associated with mental health issues. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Alcohol