COVID-19 recovery at home possible for most patients



Added: 13.10.2020 17:41 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.themoviescene.co.uk



A new study shows that the vast majority of patients who visited the Ruth and Harry Roman Emergency Department at Cedars-Sinai with suspected COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) symptoms, and who were treated and sent home to recuperate, recovered within a week. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Romania