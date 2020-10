Using robotic assistance to make colonoscopy kinder and easier



Scientists have made a breakthrough in their work to develop semi-autonomous colonoscopy, using a robot to guide a medical device into the body. The milestone brings closer the prospect of an intelligent robotic system being able to guide instruments to precise locations in the body to take biopsies or allow internal tissues to be examined. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists