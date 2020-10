COVID-19 frequently causes neurological injuries



Without directly invading the brain or nerves, the virus responsible for COVID-19 causes potentially damaging neurological injuries in about one in seven infected, a new study shows. These injuries range from temporary confusion due to low body-oxygen levels, to stroke and seizures in the most serious cases, say the study authors. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: EU