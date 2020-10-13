Identification of a viral factor that impairs immune responses in COVID-19 patients

Researchers aimed to characterize the viral factor(s) determining immune activation upon SARS-CoV-2 infection and found that ORF3b, a gene encoded by SARS-CoV-2, is a potent IFN antagonist.