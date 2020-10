Archaeologists Find 3,000-Year-Old Balls in China



An international team of archaeologists has found three ancient leather balls in tombs of the prehistoric Yanghai cemetery near the modern city of Turfan in northwest China. The ancient balls from Turfan are small, measuring between 7.4 and 9.2 cm (2.9-3.6 inches) in diameter. The artifacts have a core of pieces of leather or hair [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Amy Smart