Studying the sun as a star to understand stellar flares and exoplanets



Added: 12.10.2020



New research shows that sunspots and other active regions can change the overall solar emissions. The sunspots cause some emissions to dim and others to brighten; the timing of the changes also varies between different types of emissions. This knowledge will help astronomers characterize the conditions of stars, which has important implications for finding exoplanets around those stars. More in www.sciencedaily.com »