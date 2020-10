Total deaths recorded during the pandemic far exceed those attributed to COVID-19, new data show



Source: www.ibtimes.com



For every two deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the U.S., a third American dies as a result of the pandemic, according to new data. The study shows that deaths between March 1 and Aug. 1 increased 20 percent compared to previous years -- maybe not surprising in a pandemic. But deaths attributed to COVID-19 only accounted for 67 percent of those deaths. More in www.sciencedaily.com »