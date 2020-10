ESO telescopes record last moments of star devoured by a black hole



Astronomers have spotted a rare blast of light from a star being ripped apart by a supermassive black hole. The phenomenon, known as a tidal disruption event, is the closest such flare recorded to date at just over 215 million light-years from Earth, and has been studied in unprecedented detail. More in www.sciencedaily.com »