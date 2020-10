Liquid metals come to the rescue of semiconductors



Source: erowid.org



Two-dimensional semiconductors offer a possible solution to the limited potential for further shrinking of traditional silicon-based electronics: the long-predicted end of 'Moore's Law'. 2D-based electronics, which could eliminate wasted dissipation of heat and allow for very fast, ultra-low energy operation, could be enabled by a new liquid-metal deposition technique. More in www.sciencedaily.com »