Added: 12.10.2020 15:51 | 9 views | 0 comments

An international team of researchers has discovered two new species of the murine genus Colomys living in Africa: one in Liberia and Guinea and one in central and southern Democratic Republic of the Congo and Angola. Colomys, previously thought to be a monotypic genus, occurs across forested regions of equatorial Africa. Its name roughly translates [...]