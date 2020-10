Humans are Evolving Extra Artery in Forearm: Median Artery



Added: 12.10.2020 13:28 | 1 views | 0 comments



Source: www.iucr.org



The median artery of the human forearm is an example of microevolutionary changes in the internal anatomy of the human body, according to new research by scientists from Flinders University, the University of New South Wales, the University of Adelaide and the University of Zurich. The median artery is the main vessel that supplies blood [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » NATO Tags: Scientists