The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has unveiled in stunning detail a part of the bright reflection nebula NGC 7023. NGC 7023 is located approximately 1,400 light-years away in the constellation of Cepheus. Also known as the Iris Nebula, Caldwell 4 and LBN 487, the object is roughly 6 light-years across. It was discovered on October [...]