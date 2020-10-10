Hydroxychloroquine does not counter SARS-CoV-2 in hamsters, high dose of favipiravir does: study



Virologists have shown that a treatment with the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine does not limit SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus replication in hamsters. A high dose of the anti-flu drug favipiravir, by contrast, has an antiviral effect in the hamsters. More in www.sciencedaily.com »