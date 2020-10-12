Moles: Intersexual and genetically doped



Female moles not only have ovarian, but also testicular tissue that produces male sex hormones - which lets them diverge from the categorization into two sexes. A team describes which genetic modifications contribute to this singular development. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Sex