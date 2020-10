Added: 09.10.2020 21:21 | 15 views | 0 comments

Scientists have discovered two new species of 'stilt mice,' semi-aquatic African rodents with extra-long feet that they stand up on like a kangaroo. The mice wade in streams and dip their whiskers onto the water's surface to detect bugs to eat. The researchers also helped clarify these rodents' family tree, which includes a genus that's only ever been collected once, 93 years ago.