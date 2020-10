Nerve cell activity shows how confident we are



Added: 09.10.2020 21:21 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: en.wikipedia.org



Should I or shouldn't I? The activity of individual nerve cells in the brain tells us how confident we are in our decisions. The result is unexpected - the researchers were actually on the trail of a completely different evaluation mechanism. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cher