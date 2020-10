Astronomers Detect Vaporized Metals in Atmosphere of Hot Jupiter



Astronomers using the HARPS (High Accuracy Radial velocity Planet Searcher) spectrograph at ESO's La Silla Observatory in Chile have detected gaseous magnesium (Mg), sodium (Na), calcium (Ca), chromium (Cr), iron (Fe), nickel (Ni) and vanadium (V) in the atmosphere of WASP-121b, a hot-Jupiter exoplanet approximately 881 light-years away in the constellation of Puppis.