School absences correlate to impaired air quality



Added: 09.10.2020 18:14 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.slideshare.net



In Salt Lake City schools, absences rise when the air quality worsens, and it's not just in times of high pollution or 'red' air quality days -- even days following lower levels of pollutants saw increased absences. More in www.sciencedaily.com »