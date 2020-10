Palladium catalysts can do it



Source: www.slideshare.net



Palladium catalysts help synthesize key chemicals for many industries. However, direct reaction of two basic reagents, aryl halides and alkyllithium compounds, remains a challenge. Now, a team of scientists have found that a catalyst containing YPhos-type ligands can mediate this reaction even at room temperature. This discovery may contribute to the development of more sustainable processes in the chemical industry. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Scientists Tags: Chemicals