Oldest monkey fossils outside of Africa found



Added: 09.10.2020 16:42 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: marginalrevolution.com



Three fossils found in a lignite mine in southeastern Yunan Province, China, are about 6.4 million years old, indicate monkeys existed in Asia at the same time as apes, and are probably the ancestors of some of the modern monkeys in the area, according to an international team of researchers. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Africa